U-20 World Cup: Colombia already has a rival for the round of 16

The tricolor will then face the European country in the next round of the U-20 World Cup. This team was one of the best third parties in the tournament, exactly from group B, where with 3 points and a goal difference of +1 they managed to qualify.

The Slovenians thrashed Fiji in the first instance by 4 goals to 0, then lost to the Ecuadorians 1-2 and to the United States 0-2.

By: Futbolred Writing

28 May 2023 , 03:35 p. m.

The Colombian National Team finished first in group C of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, qualifying for the round of 16 as one of the favorites to reach the final instances of the youth championship.

With 7 points, undefeated, the Tricolor was far superior to its zone rivals: Israel, Japan and Senegal.

Now, Colombia has secured a fourth game in the World Cup, and hopes to continue in the race to play for the title.

As the leader of its group, Colombia already knows that it will play its round of 16 match next Wednesday, May 31, at 12:30 pm (Colombian time), at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan.

Who will be the rival of the Colombian National Team in the round of 16?

The sixteen teams face the first six, the second six and the four best third parties in the group stage.

Colombia will face Slovakia, which was third in group B, with 3 points and a goal difference of +1. The Slovak team thrashed Fiji 4-0 and then lost to Ecuador (1-2) and the United States (0-2).

Schedule of the match Colombia vs Slovakia

The match for the round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup will be played next Wednesday, May 31 at 12:30 pm Colombian time and will be broadcast on the channels: Caracol, RCN and Directv.