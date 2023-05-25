Home » U-20 World Cup: Colombia came back and advanced to the round of 16
U-20 World Cup: Colombia came back and advanced to the round of 16

What was the performance of the U-20 Selection?

Played at the stadium in the city of La Plata, the match began evenly and with the teams working much more in the center of the field than on the areas.

With two climbs on the left that became dangerous first approaches, midfielder Daniel Luna broke the ice, although the revolutions did not take long to go back down.

Full-back Kota Takai brought Japan into the box defended by Luis Marquínez and a well-executed corner by Taichi Fuiki brought the opposing goalkeeper into action as Anrie Chase prepared to head in.

On minute 25, Yaser Asprilla smashed the ball against the crossbar after a great play that began in midfield after leaving center-back Hayato Tanaka on the way.

And when Colombia had generated more danger and began to get closer, the one that struck was the team led by Koichi Togashi.

Yamane took advantage of a great play by Fukui down the right sector and left the rival goalkeeper without options with a great shot that came after a good assist from the Bayern Munich midfielder.

The ball entered low against the left upright and Japan went up 1-0 after 30 minutes of the first half. Colombia did not take long to react and before turning 60 it was already ahead.

At minute 53, Asprilla took advantage of a great pass from Andrés Salazar and equalized the game with a strong shot to which the rival goalkeeper could not resist.

Immediately, Ángel took advantage of a rebound inside the area, scored the second and at 59 minutes from time he unleashed the joy of the fans who accompanied his country.

See also  Eriksson leaves, 'I have health problems, no more commitments' - Football

At the end, a penalty by hand from Jhojan Torres could change everything, but Kuryu Matsuki crashed his shot against the horizontal and the Colombian team took the victory.

In this way, the South Americans reached six points and remained as leaders of Group C in which Japan accumulates three points, while Israel and Senegal have one each.

Next Saturday the Colombia-Senegal and Japan-Israel matches will be played.

