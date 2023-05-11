U-boat is supposed to cross the Rhine: U17 stops here in NRW – news

It’s a rare sight to be seen on the Rhine from Friday to Wednesday. A decommissioned German Navy submarine travels upstream on a floating platform from the Rhine estuary through NRW to Speyer in Rhineland-Palatinate. There the U17 is lifted ashore and taken to the Technology Museum.

U-Boot served the Navy for 35 years

The submarine will later find its new home in the Sinsheim Technology Museum in Baden-Württemberg, after having had its home port in Eckernförde on the Baltic Sea for decades. There the submarine with the ship identification S 196 was in service with the Bundeswehr for more than 35 years.

On April 28, the 500-tonne U17 in Kiel was lifted from the dry dock onto the pontoon in the harbor basin using a crane. The decommissioned submarine moved meter by meter across the shipyard.

About the Kiel Canal and the North Sea

Then the submarine drove towards the Netherlands, first on the Kiel Canal, then across the North Sea – very close to the East Frisian Islands, such as the Sinsheim Technology Museum WDR informed.

On Friday morning U17 should leave Nijmegen for NRW and in the evening in Duisburg invest. It goes on Saturday Kölnthen on Sunday to Lahnstein in Rhineland-Palatinate.