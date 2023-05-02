9
- U.S. accuses Chinese Coast Guard ships of harassing Philippine vessels in South China Sea, demands Beijing stop provocations Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- Bangkok Column – U.S.-China Tensions as Taiwan Strait Becomes Dangerous Conflict Hotspot RFI – Radio France Internationale
- On the eve of Philippine President’s visit, the United States urges China to stop continuing provocations in the South China Sea DW
- Marcos Jr. will visit the White House to urge China to stop “provocations” in the South China Sea – International – Instant World | Sin Chew Daily
- French newspaper digest – Biden meets Philippine president, US calls on Beijing to stop dangerous actions in South China Sea RFI – Radio France Internationale
- View full coverage on Google News