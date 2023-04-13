Home News U.S. arrests National Guard soldier in connection with leaking classified documents “Biden, get a report” (comprehensive) :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::
Arrested in Massachusetts home… I think I will appear in court on the 15th.

[워싱턴DC=AP/뉴시스]On the 13th (local time), US Attorney General Merrick Garland looks at materials for a press conference at the Department of Justice in Washington. 2023.04.14.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Ye-jin = The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested a suspect in connection with the leak of classified documents on the 13th (local time).

According to CNN and the New York Times (NYT), Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a press conference that FBI agents arrested Jack Teixeira this afternoon.

He said Teixeira would be investigated for alleged unauthorized removal, possession and transmission of classified defense information.

Secretary Garland confirmed that Teixeira was a member of the National Guard Air Force. He added that Teixeira will make her first appearance in Massachusetts District Court.

An FBI spokesperson said the same day that 21-year-old Teixeira was arrested at a home in Massachusetts on charges of involvement in leaking classified US government documents.

According to prosecutors, Teixeira will appear in court for the first time in Boston on the 14th, the day after his arrest.

According to CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter, President Joe Biden, who was visiting Ireland, was informed of the FBI’s arrest of Teixeira. He was briefed on the overall details of the investigation.

Earlier that day, the New York Times reported that the operator of the online chat service chat room, where confidential documents were leaked for the first time, was identified as Teixeira, a 21-year-old man, citing sources. He is part of the intelligence division of the Massachusetts National Guard Air Force.

