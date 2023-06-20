U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Crittern Brink plans to visit Korea to explain the outcome of the U.S.-China talks

▲ On the 18th, a meeting was held between US Secretary of State Tony Blincoln and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing. In addition to the two ministers, the meeting included Daniel Crettenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs from the US side, Sarah Veron, senior director for China and Taiwan at the National Security Council (NSC), US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhao-shi and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hua Chunying. Eight people from each side were present, including Deputy Chief Cook (Deputy Minister) and Yang Tao, President of North American Oceanic Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (yunhap news)

Daniel Crittenbrink, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, is expected to visit Korea on the 21st to explain the results of Secretary of State Tony Blincoln’s visit to China.

It was reported on the 20th that Assistant Secretary of State Crittenbrink, who carried out Minister Blincoln’s visit to China, would visit Seoul on the 21st and meet with high-ranking Korean officials to debrief (post-explanation) the results of the US-China talks. He is expected to meet with his counterpart, Choi Young-sam, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Blincoln, who visited China, traveled to London, England to attend a meeting on reconstruction of Ukraine, but Assistant Secretary Crittenbrink is expected to head straight from Beijing to Seoul.

On the 17th, Minister Blincoln said on the phone with Foreign Minister Park Jin on his visit to China that he planned to quickly share details with the Korean side about the results of his visit to China. The high-ranking official’s visit to Korea to explain the outcome of the US-China talks is interpreted as the US’ willingness to closely share and coordinate the direction of diplomacy with South Korea.

During his visit to China on the 18th and 19th, Secretary Blincoln met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, member of the Central Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, and State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Chin Kang, and opened a place for high-level communication between the US and China. It is the first time in five years that a US Secretary of State has visited China.

An official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “The US side plans to give us a debriefing on the results of Minister Blincoln’s visit to China in an appropriate way.” We support efforts to manage US-China relations responsibly.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

