U.S. Bancorp announces quarterly dividends

News

by admin
The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per common share, payable July 17, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on
June 30, 2023. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.92 per common share.

The Board of Directors also declared the following:

