U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He met in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday (January 18).

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He met in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday (Jan. 18), as the two countries seek to ease relations. The two agreed to strengthen communication on macroeconomic and financial matters. , the Chinese side mentioned the impact of the US technology policy on China.

This is the first interview between Yellen and Liu He after the epidemic, and the meeting lasted about two and a half hours.

The Ministry of Commerce of China stated that the two had professional, in-depth, candid and pragmatic exchanges, and the talks were constructive. The Chinese side expressed concern about the US economic, trade and technology policies towards China, and hoped that the US side would pay attention to the impact of these policies on both sides. The team continues to communicate at all levels.

The Biden administration announced a semiconductor export control order in October last year to limit China‘s access to advanced chips. Washington has also lobbied Japan and the Netherlands to cooperate with U.S.-led technology export controls. Previously, the Trump administration imposed restrictions on Chinese technology companies such as Huawei, cutting off the ability to obtain chips from commercial channels.

