image source,EPA image captiontext, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He met in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday (January 18).

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He met in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday (Jan. 18), as the two countries seek to ease relations. The two agreed to strengthen communication on macroeconomic and financial matters. , the Chinese side mentioned the impact of the US technology policy on China.

This is the first interview between Yellen and Liu He after the epidemic, and the meeting lasted about two and a half hours.

The Ministry of Commerce of China stated that the two had professional, in-depth, candid and pragmatic exchanges, and the talks were constructive. The Chinese side expressed concern about the US economic, trade and technology policies towards China, and hoped that the US side would pay attention to the impact of these policies on both sides. The team continues to communicate at all levels.

The Biden administration announced a semiconductor export control order in October last year to limit China‘s access to advanced chips. Washington has also lobbied Japan and the Netherlands to cooperate with U.S.-led technology export controls. Previously, the Trump administration imposed restrictions on Chinese technology companies such as Huawei, cutting off the ability to obtain chips from commercial channels.

It is worth noting that after Yellen’s talks, the US Treasury Department’s statement did not mention US technology policy toward China.

The US statement described the talks as frank, substantive, and constructive. The two sides agreed to strengthen communication on macroeconomic and financial issues, which is very important for the operation of the global economy. In addition, the two agreed to strengthen cooperation on climate finance.

The statements of both countries pointed out that they expect each other to visit their own countries. The U.S. side pointed out that Yellen hopes to visit China in the near future and welcome Liu He to the United States, but the statement did not disclose the specific date. The Chinese side welcomed Yellen to visit China at an appropriate time this year.

“Managing Disagreements”

image source,EPA image captiontext, The two met with the media before the face-to-face meeting, and both mentioned the need to “manage and control differences.”

The two met with the media before the face-to-face meeting, and both mentioned the need to "manage and control differences."

Yellen said there was an “urgent need” for the world‘s two largest economies to communicate closely on global macroeconomic and financial issues in the face of a complex global economic outlook. “While we have differences, we will pass them on directly, and we should not allow misunderstandings, especially through lack of communication, to unnecessarily worsen our bilateral economic and financial relationship.”

Liu He said China and the United States should engage in “serious communication” and coordination on issues including climate change and the economy. “We do believe that we must always keep the big picture in mind and try to handle our differences appropriately and seek common ground.”

In November last year, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping had an "ice-breaking" meeting during the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, and agreed that the two countries should strengthen communication and cooperation.