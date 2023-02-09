09.02.2023

The Pentagon said it was “100 percent sure” that the Chinese balloons that invaded the United States were not for “civilian use.” The White House accused China of having a “balloon fleet” that monitors all five continents. As the “balloon incident” continued to ferment, U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen stated that she still hopes to visit China and have a dialogue with Chinese financial and economic officials.

(Voice of Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) Chinese balloons entered the airspace of the United States, causing US Secretary of State Blinken (Anthony Blinken) to postpone his planned trip to Beijing; Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (Janet Yellen) also planned to visit China before, and the outside world is quite concerned about her trip affected. On Thursday (8th), when Yellen visited a battery factory in Tennessee, she revealed that she still hopes that the visit to China can take place.

Yellen said that it is not yet possible to determine the schedule of the visit to China, and the specific situation will be decided by the State Department and the Ministry of Defense. In January of this year, Yellen met with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He in Zurich, Switzerland. At that time, both sides agreed that they should “maintain smooth communication channels” and continue dialogue on issues such as the overall global economy and financial situation. During Yellen’s subsequent visit to Africa, she criticized China as an “obstacle” to African countries’ debt restructuring. China then criticized the United States for managing its own debt problems first.

US government: China has ‘balloon fleet’

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on the 8th that China has a “balloon fleet” that is used to conduct surveillance programs around the world. Defense Department spokesman Pat Ryder pointed out that this monitoring program has been going on for many years; the balloon this time is by no means a “civilian” balloon as China calls it, and the United States is “100% sure” of this.

When Secretary of State Blinken met with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington on the 8th, he also talked about China‘s surveillance balloons; the two sides discussed the “systematic and tactical challenges” posed by China , saying that China‘s arbitrary violation of the sovereignty of other countries and violations of international law is “irresponsible”, but the United States will take a responsible attitude and “carefully safeguard the interests of the United States.”

The United States shot down a Chinese high-altitude balloon with a warplane over the Atlantic Ocean on the 4th.



Blinken pointed out that China‘s surveillance covers five continents, not only the United States, so it is necessary to share relevant information with allies around the world. Stoltenbeck said that this reconnaissance balloon once again revealed China‘s “behavior pattern”, that is, investing heavily in surveillance and intelligence systems to expand its military capabilities.

Previously, the “Washington Post” first disclosed exclusively that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army monitors Japan, India, Vietnam, Taiwan, the Philippines and other places through the “Balloon Fleet”. Wendy Sherman has explained the details of China‘s surveillance balloons to 40 embassies and 150 foreign diplomats.

In response to the U.S. notification of balloon information to other countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning responded on the 8th: “We hope that the U.S. will explain the situation to other countries based on objective facts.”

(comprehensive report)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.