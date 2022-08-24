Home News U.S. Deputy Secretary meets Chinese ambassador to U.S. to focus on Taiwan Strait issues
News

U.S. Deputy Secretary meets Chinese ambassador to U.S. to focus on Taiwan Strait issues

by admin
U.S. Deputy Secretary meets Chinese ambassador to U.S. to focus on Taiwan Strait issues
U.S. State Department—

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang Tuesday morning, focusing on Taiwan Strait issues. Other topics include the diplomatic operations of the U.S. and Chinese embassies and the travel ban on Taliban officials.

After the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, US dignitaries such as Ed Markey, Chairman of the Asia-Pacific Group of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Indiana Republican Governor Eric Holcomb also visited Taiwan one after another.

China has carried out unprecedented high-intensity military exercises around Taiwan and unilaterally cut off cooperation with the United States in areas such as military, illicit drug control and climate change.

Whether the Beijing government’s response is related to the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said: “This question is actually to be asked of China. There is no doubt that they have taken aggressive and aggressive measures near the Taiwan Strait. Unprecedented provocation and military action on many fronts. It’s up to them to tell. For us, we’re watching the situation very closely… It’s China that seeks to disrupt the status quo – through its recent actions and the past few years actions to undermine the status quo that has always existed and stabilized the core of the Taiwan Strait.”

Despite the ongoing diplomatic confrontation between the United States and China, the two countries have been able to maintain communication through the presence of ambassadors.

See also  Social bonus, transport, psychologist and expert prof: the news of the Aid bis decree

The US government said that maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait is in the national interests of the US and its Asia-Pacific allies.

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said: “One of the important interests of the United States and its allies is the stability of the situation in the Taiwan Strait. The Taiwan Strait is an important global crossroads. A large amount of global trade flows through the Taiwan Strait. It has been about forty years. The United States and our allies and partners in the Asia-Pacific region stand up to defend and maintain this status quo.”

The U.S. State Department told VOA that other topics discussed at the meeting between Sherman and Qin included the diplomatic operations of the U.S. and Chinese embassies and consulates, restrictions related to the new coronavirus, and travel bans on Taliban officials.

You may also like

Cuorgnè, at the new Tournament with covered tattoos...

Many colleges and universities in Ningxia issued notices...

Illness in the mountains, the Alpine Cagnato went...

Portofino, a decaying corpse found in the bed...

The Mooncake “Slimming Order” was implemented for a...

The ministry: no automatism on the location of...

Zhang Yingchun asked for four precisions at the...

Covid, how can the positives vote? Experts divided

Resolutely win the battle to defend the autumn...

Locana, a winning bet Record numbers for tourism

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy