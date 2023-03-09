The Chinese government’s refusal to cooperate with an investigation into the origins of the new coronavirus has left the United States unable to determine whether the virus arose naturally or leaked from a laboratory, a senior U.S. intelligence official said on Wednesday. At the same time, Republicans in the United States are signaling that they are increasingly supporting the lab leak hypothesis.

“China‘s failure to fully cooperate with the investigation is a critical gap that will help us understand what happened .” She promised to continue the investigation into the origin of the new coronavirus. The new crown epidemic has killed millions of people around the world.

Surroundings surrounding the origin of the virus last month came after The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Energy had begun to believe, albeit with low levels of confidence, that the virus most likely escaped from a Chinese laboratory. Doubt reignited. The U.S. Department of Energy has been inconclusive about how the virus emerged.

The “Wall Street Journal” also pointed out that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reached the above conclusion in 2021, and the level of confidence in this judgment is “moderate confidence”, and it still maintains this view . Four other agencies and a national intelligence group still judged it was likely the result of natural transmission with “low confidence”. Two more agencies have yet to make a decision.

Haynes confirmed at an annual hearing on global threats to the U.S. that the Energy Department had changed its judgment slightly, saying its conclusions stemmed from a number of different factors than information that had been communicated to the FBI.

“So you can see how challenging this is for the intelligence community,” she said.

Haynes’ stance prompted a response from Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who said the weight of circumstantial evidence suggested it was an accidental lab leak.

“I just don’t understand why you continue to insist on behalf of the intelligence community that there are two equally plausible explanations,” Collins said. “They’re not at all.”

China has dismissed claims that the virus may have leaked from one of its laboratories and suggested it emerged outside China. China has imposed some restrictions on investigations by the World Health Organization.

FBI Director Chris Wray, who attended the meeting with Haynes and other intelligence agency leaders, reiterated that the FBI has believed since the summer of 2021 that the origin of the outbreak may have been a laboratory accident in Wuhan, China. The agency employs microbiologists and scientists in other fields.

Haynes, who oversees the system of national intelligence agencies, said the long-standing view across the intelligence community is that there are two possible hypotheses: that the source of the new coronavirus was either a natural contact with an infected animal or a laboratory accident.

Republican senators questioned the validity of that impartial view, given circumstantial evidence related to the early stages of the outbreak in late 2019, such as a virology research institute near the city of Wuhan where the virus first emerged.

Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, the top ranking Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said there was no conclusive evidence pointing to a lab leak, but he also said there was no information to support the theory of a zoonotic source. He said China had shown no evidence that the virus jumped from animals, such as bats or pangolins, to humans.

Rubio said: “This is a pretty strong reason to suspect that the new coronavirus is not naturally occurring, because they have revealed that the virus came from the animal kingdom in other outbreaks.”

As for other threats facing the United States, Haynes described the conflict in Ukraine as a “grinding, attrition war” in which neither side has a decisive advantage. Russia, she said, is suffering from leadership fatigue, low morale among troops, ammunition shortages and high casualty rates that have thwarted military progress since its invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

“We don’t think there will be a big recovery of the Russian military this year to allow it to achieve more significant gains in territorial occupation,” Haynes said, explaining that Russia may shift its focus to holding and defending existing occupied territory. “Putin’s calculations are likely to be that time is in his favour,” she said.

Haynes’ office also believes that the Russian government is likely to escalate the conflict rather than accept defeat.

Haynes said Iran and North Korea remained the two biggest strategic threats, both continuing to seek to develop nuclear capabilities. Iran has recently “accelerated the expansion of its nuclear program,” she said.

National intelligence chiefs have also repeatedly urged members of Congress to extend a controversial surveillance law, Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, that expires at the end of this year. They say the law is irreplaceable and informs their agency’s reference for every major security challenge facing the United States. Privacy advocates have long said the program routinely violates Americans’ right to privacy.

Wray revealed that the number of FBI data searches on Americans in 2022 has dropped by about 94%, from a rough estimate of 3.4 million a year ago to about 204,000. Both numbers may be overestimates due to differences in how searches are counted, and a more precise, lower figure is expected to be released next month, a senior FBI official said.