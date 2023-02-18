18.02.2023

The U.S. military announced on Friday that the recovery of the downed Chinese balloon off the Atlantic coast has ended and that the debris will be investigated for counterintelligence. The search for other downed objects in Alaska and Lake Huron, which are likely to be owned by private companies or used for entertainment or weather tracking, will also be suspended.

(Voice of Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) The Pentagon issued a statement on Friday (February 17) stating that the military has ended the salvage work on the wreckage of the Chinese balloon that was shot down on the Atlantic coast on February 4. It also announced the end of the search for other flying objects shot down off the coast of Alaska and over Lake Huron after days of fruitless searches.

The U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) said the recovery effort ended after successfully locating and recovering debris from the balloon off the Atlantic coast of South Carolina. “The final pieces are being transferred to an FBI laboratory in Virginia for a counterintelligence investigation, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard vessels have left the salvage site, and air and maritime security alerts have been lifted,” the statement said. “

Abandon the search for other downed objects

Northern Command also said in a statement later in the day that it would end the search for two other downed objects. Northern Command noted that the U.S. military, federal agencies, and Canadian partners systematically searched each area using a variety of methods, but no debris was found. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin therefore approved the command’s recommendation to cancel the search.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also told the media at a White House news briefing on Friday that “extremely severe winter weather” in northern Alaska made the search extremely difficult. At this stage, the United States still has no grasp of what these objects are, but there is no indication that they are related to China‘s spy balloon program.

Only the first flying object is suspected of being a “spy balloon”

Intelligence agencies currently assess that the objects that were later shot down were probably owned by private companies, or were used for entertainment, or were balloons used by research institutions to study the weather or conduct other surveys. In contrast, the first balloon shot down on Feb. 4 was about the size of three buses and had the elements of a “spy balloon” with functions for gathering signals intelligence and taking pictures, U.S. officials said. However, Chinese officials have only stated several times so far that “the Chinese civilian unmanned airship strayed into the U.S. airspace by accident completely due to force majeure. The facts are clear and cannot be distorted or smeared.”

Biden looks forward to talking with Xi Jinping

US President Biden delivered a speech on this Thursday (February 16), saying that he does not need to apologize for the US military shooting down China‘s high-altitude balloon. He mentioned that the balloon incident once again showed the “importance of keeping the channels of communication open” with China, and he next hopes to talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping to “clarify this matter.” “I think the last thing Xi Jinping wants is to completely tear apart the relationship with the United States and with me,” Biden told NBC News.

World Meteorological Organization: There are nearly a thousand weather balloons every day

In the midst of the dispute over “spy balloons” between China and the United States, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) also issued a statement on February 17 explaining “the key role of balloons in climate monitoring.”

The World Meteorological Organization pointed out that in addition to satellites, aircraft, ships, and fixed-point observation stations, nearly 1,000 balloons collect observation data every day. This collected information helps computer forecasting models, meteorologists conduct climate monitoring and master research data to better understand weather and climate processes.

‘Balloon’ incident heightens tensions between U.S. and China shoot down The U.S. military shot down a Chinese balloon in waters off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4 after it hovered over the U.S. mainland for days. The US accuses China of using balloons for espionage. But China said it was just an out-of-control weather balloon. ‘Balloon’ incident heightens tensions between U.S. and China search The downed balloon crashed into the ocean a few miles off the coast of South Carolina. The U.S. Navy and Coast Guard located the area where the balloon fell and dispatched helicopters and ships to comb through the crash area looking for the remains of the balloon. ‘Balloon’ incident heightens tensions between U.S. and China salvage It looks like fishermen are catching an oversized jellyfish, but in fact this is a member of the US military’s explosives disposal team salvaging the wreckage of a Chinese balloon that was shot down at sea. The balloon is about 61 meters in diameter and weighs as much as a small airliner. ‘Balloon’ incident heightens tensions between U.S. and China wreckage Due to the balloon’s large size and uncertainty about its safety, the U.S. ultimately decided to shoot it down at sea. The water depth in the area where the balloon fell was about 15 meters. The U.S. military is working to salvage more wreckage in order to more accurately understand the actual purpose of this flying object. ‘Balloon’ incident heightens tensions between U.S. and China tool The U.S. military used special equipment, including underwater drones, to search for and salvage the balloon wreckage. The Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey vessel uses sonar technology to search for debris in the crash zone. According to the US military, the search area is about 2.25 square kilometers. ‘Balloon’ incident heightens tensions between U.S. and China found “The salvage team recovered some significant debris from where the balloon fell, including identification of all major sensors and electronics, as well as large pieces of the overall structure,” U.S. Northern Command said in a statement on February 13. ‘Balloon’ incident heightens tensions between U.S. and China upgrade Tensions between the United States and China have intensified after the United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. During this period, the Chinese Defense Minister had refused to talk to US Secretary of Defense Austin to discuss matters related to the balloon. China called the U.S. shootdown an overreaction that violated international norms. The U.S. Commerce Department added six Chinese entities linked to Beijing’s suspected spy balloon program to an export blacklist. In the past few days, the U.S. military shot down three more flying objects off the coast of Alaska in the northwestern United States, the Yukon Territory in northwestern Canada, and over Lake Huron on the U.S.-Canada border.

(German Federation, World Meteorological Organization, CNN)

