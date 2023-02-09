The picture released by the U.S. Navy shows that on February 4, 2023, Brad A. Fancher, the commander of the landing ship USS Carter Hall (USS Carter Hall), observes the balloon debris field. (Lt. jg Jerry Ireland/US NAVY/AFP)

[The Epoch Times, February 09, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Xia Yu) A balloon that was shot down made the relationship between the United States and China deteriorate again. U.S. officials said that Secretary of State Blinken’s decision to postpone his visit to China surprised and annoyed the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In dealing with the spy balloon incident, the Chinese authorities have little leverage to choose.

The story of the CCP’s spy balloon floating from Montana to the coast of South Carolina, and then being shot down by the F-22 Raptor fighter jet, and the result of Blinken’s indefinite postponement of his visit to China, quickly escalated into criticism for a group of newly appointed CCP diplomats. The ordeal for officials comes as China tries to mend what Beijing considers its most important bilateral relationship.

The balloon, which the United States believes was a spy balloon, floated over a sensitive nuclear missile silo in Montana. The CCP calls it a “civilian airship” that is used for weather observation.

The Washington Post reported that U.S. officials said China‘s foreign ministry was apparently surprised and chagrined by Blinken’s cancellation. The ministry initially issued a statement saying China “regrets the erroneous entry of the airship into the United States.” Since then, Beijing has been reaching out to its neighbors to keep lines of communication open during the rapidly spreading crisis, a Pacific official said. It was a signal that Beijing was embarrassed by the balloon flight over the United States and was trying to calm the controversy.

In a statement over the weekend, a spokesman for China‘s foreign ministry called for a “calm and cautious” approach to the incident.

The Washington Post reported that a U.S. official said that “no one believes” that the balloon’s intrusion into U.S. continental airspace on the eve of Blinken’s visit to China was a deliberate provocation. But, the person added, “we believe this is a purposeful global (surveillance) program.”

“China‘s foreign policy is always looking for leverage, and in most cases there are plenty of opportunities,” the official said. In calm, you can be sure they have little leverage.”

The balloon incident before Blinken’s visit to China is puzzling

Ahead of a key high-level diplomatic engagement between the United States and China, the “Balloon Gate” incident has left the outside world wondering: What is Beijing thinking? Why would it allow such provocation as it prepares to meet America’s top diplomat?

Canadian media CBC reported that former Canadian ambassador to China, Guy Saint-Jacques, speculated: “It’s almost as if someone in China deliberately did this to embarrass (President Xi) and create more trouble for him.”

China‘s initially uncertain reaction to the revelations of the balloon incident also escalated the incident.

“The importance of this incident seems to be beyond the expectations of the Chinese (CCP) authorities.” Etienne Soula, a research analyst at the Alliance for Safeguarding Democracy under the German Marshall Fund, told the “Washington Post”: “Until Last Friday, when questions from foreign media suggested that the story was unfolding, the Foreign Ministry gave curt and dismissive answers rather than trying to pre-empt the story.”

CBC reported that Lincoln Hines (Lincoln Hines), who teaches at the U.S. Air Force War College in Alabama and specializes in China issues, said: “This is a puzzling own goal.” What the world stage is trying to do is really backfiring.”

He said he believed the balloon might have been launched by one arm of the Chinese government without consulting another. This bureaucratic blunder occurred during China‘s controversial anti-satellite test in 2007, in which China‘s foreign ministry was also “caught off guard.”

Balloon Incident Increases Negotiating Chips for the U.S.

At the time of Blinken’s planned trip to China, there was little hope that Beijing would back down on major issues such as supporting Russia’s war on Ukraine, human rights violations or threats to Taiwan. In the wake of the balloon incident, some former U.S. officials involved in international negotiations said Blinken might be in a better position.

“This incident has undoubtedly strengthened the power of the United States,” said Heather McMahon, a former senior director of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Council, according to Politico. “As long as espionage is exposed, (it) will give the target The country brings advantages.”

“It’s putting pressure on China (the CCP) to do some kindness,” John Kamm, the founder of Dialogue, a prisoner rights protection group, who has decades of experience negotiating with Chinese officials, told Politico. things in response to what they did.”

Blinken’s trip to Beijing unlikely to resume soon

China’s foreign ministry has moved from initial “regret” to threats—from nearly apologizing for what it said was a weather balloon accidentally blown off course, to protesting that the U.S. response was “violating international practice” and worthy of potential retaliation.

In this highly tense environment, Chinese experts have given up hope that Blinken’s trip to Beijing, delayed by the balloon, will resume anytime soon.

“This incident is very destructive and will have long-term negative effects. It will make it more difficult to improve and unfreeze Sino-US relations. This is probably an indisputable fact.” Xin Qiang, deputy director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, said .

If Beijing wants to hold a constructive high-level meeting soon, time may not be on their side. The National People’s Congress meeting in early March is coming, and the Speaker of the US House of Representatives McCarthy may also visit Taiwan in the spring, which will further escalate the US-China situation.

To contain the fallout from the balloon incident, Beijing needs to find a credible way to turn the situation around that would appease Washington without appearing to be capitulating. It won’t be easy, especially when the U.S. is inspecting salvaged balloon parts.

“Beijing hopes to suspend bilateral friction through (U.S.-China) negotiations so that it can focus on domestic issues; the United States hopes that China will agree to erect guardrails to keep the relationship frictional, but not too hot.” Wilson Center Kissinger China-U.S. Studies “But these goals may be irreconcilable,” Robert Daly, the institute’s director, told Politico.

