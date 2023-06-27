U.S. REITs card position H2 rebound market

The continuous interest rate hike in the United States is coming to an end. The investment trust legal person pointed out that it is expected that REITs will start to rise after finishing the bottom. From the perspective of industry fundamentals, the US REITs’ profit growth rate this year is expected to start to be revised up to 4.4%. Office and medical care will not be revised down. It is estimated that the P/E ratio in the next year will be about 16.7 times, and the dividend rate will reach 4.1%.

Li Wenxiao, manager of Taishin North America Income Asset Securitization Fund, said that the overall leased area of ​​shopping malls in the US REITs sub-industry has exceeded the level before the epidemic, and the rent growth continued to rise slowly. Due to the steady growth of physical retail sales, it has rebounded for nine consecutive quarters, and the occupancy rate Rising to 95.8%; long-term care medical care benefits from the aging trend, and the decline in supply leads to a continuous decrease in inventory, which will push up the rent and the occupancy rate to rise rapidly; the rent of apartments and houses is estimated to have bottomed out in the first quarter and entered the second quarter In the peak season of the second quarter, the vacancy rate will begin to decline again, and rental growth will resume at a faster pace.

The research team of Risheng Changzhao Industrial Income Real Estate Securitization Fund believes that the overall trend of North American REITs stocks has fluctuated this year. Fortunately, Changzhao Medical REITs and senior housing-based Changzhao REITs are relatively supported. The U.S. economic growth in the second half of the year may show a shallow recession, but the business climate is earlier than the economy, and will start to pick up quarter by quarter in the third quarter, and it is expected to enter a period of accelerated expansion next year. Among them, the first quarter revenue of REITs companies is better than expected. .

The Mega Japan Advantage Multi-Asset Fund research team emphasizes that Japan is the largest REITs market in Asia, and the properties held are mostly concentrated in commercial offices, restaurants, warehouse logistics centers, medical institutions, and metropolitan buildings, etc., mainly commercial buildings , which is beneficial to avoid the vacancy rate problem caused by the declining birth rate of old apartments; the current depreciation of the yen, low interest rates in Japan, sufficient market liquidity, and excellent international geographical location will help the economic and trade environment to be stable.

Gao Boshen, manager of Janus Henderson Vision Fund’s global real estate equity fund, analyzed statistics that since 1995, the United States has stopped raising interest rates four times. Three months, six months or one year after the stop of raising interest rates, the global REITs index only In 2018, the increase lagged behind the MSCI World Index, and the remaining three times showed a lead. It rose 10.9% three months after the stop of interest rate hikes, and rose as high as 24.3% one year later, significantly outperforming the broader market.

