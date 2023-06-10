U.S. Republicans oppose Trump’s indictment… “Serious injustice” “shameless weaponization of power” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[텍사스=AP/뉴시스] Former US President Donald Trump. 2023.06.09. *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Park Joon-ho = The Associated Press reported on the 10th (local time) that the Republican Party has launched a defense that has been preparing for months in the US Congress to strike back against the Justice Department as former US President Donald Trump is indicted for mishandling classified documents. .

The US federal prosecutor’s indictment against former President Trump, which was released the day before, said that former President Trump knowingly possessed classified documents, flaunted them to visitors, intentionally ignored the Department of Justice’s request to return them, and made false statements to federal authorities about them. There are 37 charges, including charges.

The Republican campaign to discredit the federal prosecutor’s office is ignoring the charges brought by a grand jury in federal court in Florida. Instead, Republican lawmakers are working to advance the broader argument that law enforcement and President Joe Biden are conspiring against the former president and the possible 2024 Republican presidential nominee, as they have been for years.

Shortly after former President Trump said on a social media platform on the night of the 8th that “indictments are coming,” Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted, “Today is a really dark day for America.” House Speaker McCarthy declined to comment on the case and criticized Biden, who said he had no involvement in the Justice Department’s decision.

McCarthy called it a “gross injustice,” and Republicans in the House of Representatives “will hold them accountable for this brazen weaponization of power.”

Republicans in the House already won a majority of the seats in January, laying the broad foundation for Trump’s defensible efforts. Near-constant hearings featuring former FBI agents, Twitter executives, and federal officials sought to paint the story of a corrupt government using its power against Trump and the right. The Republican-led House has set up a special subcommittee on federal weaponization under the Judiciary Committee (House) to investigate the Department of Justice and other government agencies (FBI), and the Republicans are investigating Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Representative Jim Jordan, former President Trump’s main advocate and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, made a statement on the evening of the 8th, saying, “Today is a sad day for America. God bless President Trump.”

Arizona Representative Andy Biggs was more aggressive. “We’re now at war. An eye for an eye,” he wrote on Twitter.

Democrats claim Republicans are spreading conspiracy theories with potentially dangerous consequences. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakim Jeffries, who have constituencies in New York State, issued a joint statement on the 9th and urged calm over the Trump case, saying, “We must let this case proceed peacefully in court.”

Recent Republican rhetoric “not only undermines the Department of Justice, but betrays the essential principle of justice that no former president or self-proclaimed billionaire is above the behest of the law,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat.

The Associated Press said, “A key element of the Republican Party’s strategy is to discredit the prosecution and investigate the FBI,” which the Republicans used during former President Trump’s tenure as the Justice Department investigated its links to Russia. It was analyzed that it was a playbook (tactical note) that was used when former President Trump was indicted in New York in April for the “silencing sexual scandal” case.

Days before the Manhattan District Attorney’s indictment, Republican congressmen launched an all-out campaign attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat who filed charges against former President Trump.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan denounced the prosecution’s prosecution as “pure politics” and held an on-site hearing near Bragg’s New York office.

According to the Associated Press, while special counsel Jack Smith, who prosecuted Trump’s leaked documents, prepared to release an indictment this week, Trump’s aides at the Capitol were working overtime to prepare the former president’s defense. It is said that Congressman Jordan sent letters to the Department of Justice one after another, requesting documents related to the investigation into the handling of former President Trump’s confidential records.

Jordan cited a recent report by Special Counsel John Durham that the FBI had jumped into an investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, and routinely ignored or rationalized evidence undermining that premise. According to CNN and others, Special Counsel John Durham has published a report to the effect that the FBI’s initiation of the Russian scandal investigation during the 2016 presidential election was wrong. Durham was appointed in 2019 during the Trump administration.

In a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland on the 1st, Congressman Jordan asked for information on ongoing investigations “to ensure that all ongoing investigations are not tainted with the same politicization.”

“Advocating Trump could ease tensions in Congress as House Republicans face their own problems after recent debt ceiling negotiations split the party this week and prevented most bills from passing in Congress,” the Associated Press said. It has potential,” he said.

“But even if Republicans can shape public perception (sympathetic public opinion) about various investigations surrounding former President Trump, there is one thing they cannot do,” he said. “That is to control the outcome of Trump’s trial.” pointed out Whatever the public believes, former President Trump is in great legal danger under two charges, and possibly even more dangerous as prosecutors in Georgia and Washington investigate former President Trump’s actions leading up to the ‘January 6 Capitol Riot’ that there is

Nonetheless, some Republican lawmakers argue that multiple indictments could help former President Trump improve his standing in the polls of Republican voters and solidify the impression that the Biden administration is conspiring against Trump. AP communication said.

Rep. Nancy Mays, a Republican from South Carolina, told CNN that she believes the indictment “handed over the nomination to Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican primary.”

