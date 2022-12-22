On December 21, local time, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken issued a statement announcing that he would provide Ukraine with military aid worth $1.85 billion, including the “Patriot” air defense missile system.

The U.S. Department of Defense will also provide an additional $850 million in security assistance to Ukraine, the statement said.

That would bring the total U.S. military aid to Ukraine since Biden became president to $21.9 billion, Blinken said. (CCTV reporter Liu Xu)

Source of this article: CCTV News, original title “US Secretary of State Announces $1.85 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine”

