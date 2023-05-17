U.S. State Department Releases International Religious Freedom Report, Blinken: Disturbing Trends Continue and Even Intensify – Voice of America Chinese Website – VOA Mandarin

19
- U.S. State Department publishes report on international religious freedom, Blinken: Disturbing trends continue and even intensify Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- The U.S. State Department Report Detailedly Records Cases of Falun Gong Practitioners Persecuted to Death The Epoch Times
- U.S. State Department’s latest annual religion report again criticizes Beijing RFI – Radio France Internationale
- U.S. report accuses China of violating religious freedom and genocide of Uyghurs in Xinjiang Sin Chew Daily
- The U.S. State Department released the report on international religious freedom, Blinken: Some disturbing trends continue or even intensify Voice of America Chinese Website
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine causes girls to have abortions and girls refuse to reconcile privately | Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine | Female Students | Pregnancy and Abortion