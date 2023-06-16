U.S. stock witching day challenges Taiwan index futures to fluctuate at night

The U.S. stock market faces the crucial quadruple witching on the 16th, which means that individual stock options, stock index futures, stock index options and stock index futures options will be settled at the same time. The four major U.S. stock indexes rose and fell in early trading. The Dow Jones Index soared by more than 100 points, but the Feiban Index opened higher and then turned black. The Taiwan Index futures contracted after the U.S. stock market opened in the evening. At present, it fell slightly by 1 point and temporarily reported 17,268 points, showing a backwardation difference with the spot price.

The bullish offensive in Taiwan stocks this week was fierce. After the weighted index broke through the “ten thousand seven” mark, it once hit 17,300 points. Although it fell 46.07 points on the 16th to close at 17,288.91 points, the cumulative gain in a single week was still more than 400 points. However, , after the U.S. stock market opened at night, the Taiwan Index futures became volatile and fell below flat due to the pressure of the fee semi-index and the slight decline in TSMC’s ADR in early trading.

The three major U.S. stock index futures on the Taiwan Futures Exchange all rose, with Dow futures, S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures rising 196 points, 11 points and 113 points respectively; Strong up 50 points.

Futures traders pointed out that foreign investors buy spot and sell futures, self-dealers have conservative options, monthly selections are optimistic, and the overall chips are optimistic; in terms of technology, Taiwan stocks exploded due to FTSE Russell adjustments on the 16th, which is unfavorable for Taiwan stocks in the short term With the volume-price structure, Taiwan stocks can be optimistically operated in the form of options after being pulled back.

