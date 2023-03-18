18.03.2023

The United States is trying to block Honduras’ plan to abandon diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of China, hoping that Honduras, which has not yet reached a formal agreement, will be given leeway to change its mind, the people said.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Honduran President Xiaomara Castro tweeted on March 14,She has directed the country’s foreign minister to seek diplomatic relations with China.This isher 2021 presidential campaign promises。In 2022 though, her government appears to be rolling back the policy。

“We don’t really know if it’s going to be days, weeks or months,” a U.S. administration official told Reuters. “Is this a negotiating tactic? We don’t know for sure, but we will continue to explain our reason.”

Since Tsai Ing-wen was elected president of Taiwan in 2016, Panama, El Salvador and Nicaragua have all changed their diplomatic stances and abandoned Taiwan to vote for China. All of these countries waited until after the fait accompli. “I didn’t get the news an hour early, even though I had just spoken to their president about it,” said John Feeley, who was the U.S. ambassador to Panama when Panama turned diplomatically in 2017.

In another unusual move, Honduran ambassador to Taiwan, Harold Burgos, also met with officials from Taiwan’s foreign ministry on Wednesday after the country’s president’s announcement. The Nicaraguan ambassador had refused to do so when the country switched sides in 2021, two diplomatic sources in Taipei said.

Reuters could not confirm the outcome of the meeting, althoughTaiwan’s foreign ministry publicly said it had told Burgos that Honduras should exercise cautionDon’t fall into China‘s trap and make wrong decisions that damage the friendship between Taiwan and Honduras for many years.

China regards Taiwan as its own territory and does not allow any country to establish diplomatic relations with itself and Taiwan at the same time. Beijing views Tsai Ing-wen as a separatist. Tsai Ing-wen said that the people of Taiwan must decide their own future.

Both U.S. and Taiwanese officials said that while the announcement was not a surprise given Castro’s campaign stance, the tweet and its timing caught them off guard.

Former and current U.S. officials have been quick to caution that many countries that have made the switch have not reaped the economic benefits they had hoped.

“Countries should know that this is not free money, this is not free chicks,” Feley said, citing a lyric from the 1980s British rock band “Dire Straits” to reiterate the U.S. government’s It is a consistent view that “China has more than promised, but not enough”.

China takes a different view on this. A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that “Panama, El Salvador, Dominica, Nicaragua and other countries have successively established or restored diplomatic relations with China, and bilateral practical cooperation has developed rapidly” and “brought tangible benefits to the people of all countries.”

If Honduras’ diplomatic relations were formally shifted to Beijing, Taiwan would be left with 13 diplomatic allies, including Guatemala and Belize.

(Reuters)

Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? Guatemala Latin America is the place where Taiwan has the most diplomatic relations with 11 countries. Guatemala is bordered by the Pacific Ocean to the west, the Caribbean Sea to the east, and Mexico to the north. It is one of the ancient Mayan cultural centers. The population is 11.24 million, and the capital is Guatemala City. Most of the residents believe in Catholicism, and the official language is Spanish. Established diplomatic relations with the Republic of China in 1933. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? Paraguay Paraguay is a landlocked country in South America, with an area of ​​410,000 square kilometers and a population of 6.64 million. The capital is Asunción, and the official language is Spanish. Agriculture and animal husbandry are the main pillars of the country’s economy, and the Paraguayan national football team is a strong team in South America. Established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1957. When visiting Taiwan at the end of September 2022, Paraguayan President Benitez asked Taiwan for an investment of US$1 billion to counter pressure from China and the country. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? Honduras Honduras is located in Central America, with an area of ​​112,000 square kilometers and a population of 8.1 million. The capital is Tegucigalpa. The official language is Spanish. Established diplomatic relations with the Republic of China in 1941. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? Belize Also known as Belize, formerly known as British Honduras, it is located on the east coast of Central America. It is the least populous and least densely populated country in Central America. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? St. Vincent The full name is “Saint Vincent and the Grenadines”, referred to as Saint Vincent, located in Latin America, and has established diplomatic relations with the Republic of China since 1981. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? Saint Kitts and Nevis Also known as Saint Kitts and Nevis, it is located in the Caribbean Sea. In May 2018, when Taiwan was denied participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA), representatives of Saint Kitts and Nevis met with the Minister of Health and Welfare of Taiwan and supported Taiwan’s participation in the Assembly. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? Haiti Haiti is a Caribbean island country with an area of ​​28,000 square kilometers and a population of 10.7 million. Its capital is Port-au-Prince. The official languages ​​are French and Haitian. Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the world. After the 2010 earthquake, Haiti’s economy relied to a certain extent on assistance from the international community. Established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1956. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? saint lucia Also translated as Saint Lucia, it is a volcanic island country located in the Caribbean Sea. Once established diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China in 1997, but severed diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan). After that, it resumed diplomatic relations with the Republic of China in 2007. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? Eswatini Also translated, Swaziland is located in southeastern Africa, bordering Mozambique in the east and bordering South Africa in the rest of the directions. It has an area of ​​17,400 square kilometers and a population of 1.3 million. The official languages ​​are English and Swati, and the economy is mainly dependent on South Africa. Established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1968. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? Palau Also translated as Palau, it is located in the Western Pacific Ocean and established diplomatic relations with the Republic of China in 1999. Beginning in 2017, after China ordered travel agencies to suspend flights to Palau on the grounds of maintaining diplomatic relations between Palau and the Republic of China, Chinese tourists dropped sharply. Due to the fact that there are so few passengers from China, Palau Pacific even announced in 2018 that it decided to suspend flights to China based on cost considerations. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? Marshall Islands The Marshall Islands is an island country located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. It consists of more than 1,000 islands and reefs, covering an area of ​​181 square kilometers. It has a population of 53,000, mainly Micronesians. The official languages ​​are English and Marshallese. It became independent from the United States in 1986 and established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1998. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? Nauru Republic Nauru, also translated as Nauru, is an island country located in the central South Pacific Ocean, with an area of ​​24 square kilometers and a population of 10,200. Nauru was occupied by Japan during World War II. After the war, it was jointly hosted by Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It became independent in 1968. Established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1980, severed diplomatic relations in 2003, and resumed diplomatic relations in 2005. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? Tuvalu Located in the South Pacific Ocean, Tuvalu consists of nine atolls, with a land area of ​​about 26 square kilometers and a population of 11,000. Established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979. Tuvalu, with the highest altitude of 4.5 meters, is seriously threatened by rising sea levels. In 2001, the country’s leader said in a statement that due to the fate of the country being swallowed by sea water, the country’s residents would gradually evacuate and the whole country would relocate to New Zealand. Which other countries does Taiwan have diplomatic relations with? vatican The Vatican is Taiwan’s only diplomatic diplomatic relationship in Europe. Located in the city of Rome, the Vatican covers an area of ​​only 0.44 square kilometers. It is known as the country within the city and is the seat of the Holy See. Established diplomatic relations with the Republic of China in 1942.

