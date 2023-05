Haapsalu fencing club En Garde girls Elisabeth Kruusamäe, Gedi-Loore Teral, Heleriin Jürjer and Veronika Pelinens became U12 Estonian champions. In the individual tournament, Teral got a silver medal and Kruusamäe got a bronze. Maria Lillepuu was 15.

The 2023 Estonian epee championship is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Estonian Olympic Committee.