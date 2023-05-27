U20 advance to round of 16 if win or draw against Gambia

▲Group photo of the Korean national under-20 (U-20) soccer team before the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F group 2 match against Honduras at Mendoza Stadium, Argentina on the 24th (local time) is filming South Korea drew 2-2 in the match. (yunhap news)

The Korean under-20 (U-20) men’s soccer team, led by coach Kim Eun-joong, advances to the round of 16 if they win or draw against Gambia, the third round of the group stage. If we’re lucky, we might be able to secure a place in the round of 16 before even playing the third group game.

Korea, which belongs to Group F of the FIFA U-20 World Cup being held in Argentina, has recorded 4 points with 1 win and 1 draw until the second round of the group stage, putting its name in second place in the group.

On the 29th at 6:00 am (Korean time), we are ahead of the third group match against Gambia, and if we win or draw against Gambia, we can confirm our advance to the round of 16 on our own.

If you lose, you have to count the number of cases. However, the possibilities are not small. In the Group F Honduras-France match held at the same time, unless Honduras wins, they can advance to the round of 16 by finishing second in Group F.

Even if Honduras wins, chances remain. If you compare your performance with other third-placed countries in the group and place in the top 4 out of 6 teams, you can play in the round of 16.

In this case, since Korea has already secured 4 points, as long as there are two or more cases of finishing 3rd with less than 4 points in Groups A to E, which finish the 3rd match schedule before Group F, regardless of the result of the match against Gambia. Advance to the round of 16 will be confirmed in advance.