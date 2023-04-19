Home » UAE Federal Financial Regulator Opens License Applications For VASPs From CoinTelegraph
News

UAE Federal Financial Regulator Opens License Applications For VASPs From CoinTelegraph

by admin
UAE Federal Financial Regulator Opens License Applications For VASPs From CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. UAE Federal Financial Regulatory Authority opens licensing applications for VASPs

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Federal Financial Regulatory Agency has announced that it will begin receiving licensing applications for companies that want to provide virtual asset services within the country.

The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) said in a press release that all virtual asset service providers (VASPs) operating in the country will need to apply for a permit and obtain a license from the regulator, except those licensed in financial free zones.

Meanwhile, digital asset firms operating within the emirate of Dubai will still have to submit to the financial regulator, la Virtual Asset Services Authority (VARA), applying for a license.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  Denise, now there is a "bounty" for those who give useful news

You may also like

Urban Station, the urban oasis by Asti Architetti...

Premier League, Liverpool win 1-6 against Leeds United

Resurgence of violence is the fault of the...

Invitation to Young People Around the World “I...

‘Rimini Capital of Culture 2026’ candidacy presented to...

Miguel Cabrera promoted the victory of the Tigres...

The armed conflict generates suicides in young indigenous...

Mother TikToker killed in Naples, stopped the neighbor...

This #19Apr will be a bank holiday in...

They recommend that inflation not be attacked only...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy