UAE Federal Financial Regulator Opens License Applications For VASPs From CoinTelegraph

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Federal Financial Regulatory Agency has announced that it will begin receiving licensing applications for companies that want to provide virtual asset services within the country.

The Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) said in a press release that all virtual asset service providers (VASPs) operating in the country will need to apply for a permit and obtain a license from the regulator, except those licensed in financial free zones.

Meanwhile, digital asset firms operating within the emirate of Dubai will still have to submit to the financial regulator, la Virtual Asset Services Authority (VARA), applying for a license.

