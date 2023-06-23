UAE, Iran sign air services agreement: official agency

According to the official news agency of the United Arab Emirates (WAM), an agreement on air transport services was reached between the UAE and Iran on Thursday.

The agreement will boost trade and tourism opportunities between the two countries, the Emirates News Agency reported.

According to the Reuters news agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian met with the President of the UAE on Thursday. The Iranian foreign minister completed his three-day visit to the Gulf Arab countries on Thursday.

According to the news agency AFP, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian’s visit to the Emirates came after his visits to Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman.

According to AFP, the purpose of the Iranian foreign minister’s visit is to reduce Iran’s isolation in the region, improve economic conditions and demonstrate strength.

The official Emirates News Agency says that on Thursday, the Iranian foreign minister discussed with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan “ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation”.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tehran, he also invited the President of the Emirates to visit Iran on behalf of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi.

Gulf Arab countries are moving towards improving relations with Iran, which have been affected by conflicts in Yemen and Syria.

In March, China also brokered an agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to improve relations between the two countries.

Tehran’s nuclear program has also long been a source of controversy, while Iran is seeking to comply with the 2015 nuclear deal that would give it relief from international sanctions.

Iran said a week ago it was engaged in talks with the United States through Oman over its nuclear program, with sanctions relief and prisoner exchanges also on the agenda.

