The final of the president’s cup was played this Friday in the United Arab Emirates. Al Ain FC lost on penalties 12 against 13.

Laba Kodjo Fodoh reigns as a real king in the United Arab Emirates. Very dazzling in the league, he allowed his team this afternoon to equalize at 1 goal everywhere. Trailing in the 48th minute by Sharjah Cultural Club, Ail Ain FC equalized in the 55th minute by Togolese Laba Kodjo Fodoh. Nothing more will be added until the fateful penalty shoot-out. The Togolese team will finally lose on 12 shots against 13.

Last season at this stage Al Ain FC was Champion and then won the championship. The cup lost, there remains a glimmer of hope for the ADNOC pro League. Since they are 3 points behind the leader.