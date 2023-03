The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) announced that an Iranian suicide drone (UAV) launched an attack on a facility belonging to the anti-ISIS coalition in Syria’s Hasakah province, 1 contract personnel died, 1 contract personnel and 5 US soldiers were injured in the attack. In the statement made by the Pentagon, yesterday at around 13:30 local time, a suicide drone was shot down by the coalition against ISIS. […]

