Ubaldo Jiménez, the singer of El Copey, died in an accident

The talent in singing that Ubaldo Jiménez shared for a long time in the meetings of the municipality of El Copey, Cesar, had an unfortunate end on Sunday night. The artist died in a traffic accident.

Ubaldo Jiménez was mobilizing on a motorcycle on the 14th race with the 11th street of the municipality, where he hit a tree, according to the preliminary information provided by the community.

The inhabitants helped the singer and transferred him to the San Roque Hospital, where a few minutes later they reported his death.

Ubaldo Jiménez was recognized in the region for his singing in Vallenato music and for having emerged from the Association of Performers and Composers of El Copey, Asincop.

For this reason, his death sparked a shower of messages of solidarity with the relatives, who had to ask for financial assistance for the funeral expenses.

“He was a simple, humble man, full of infinite dreams to succeed in the music of our folklore, funny, disciplined partygoer and always eager to do better every day in the songs he sang,” recalled Roque Gullo, friend of the artist.

