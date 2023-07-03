Home » Ubaldo Jiménez, the singer of El Copey, died in an accident
News

Ubaldo Jiménez, the singer of El Copey, died in an accident

by admin
Ubaldo Jiménez, the singer of El Copey, died in an accident

The talent in singing that Ubaldo Jiménez shared for a long time in the meetings of the municipality of El Copey, Cesar, had an unfortunate end on Sunday night. The artist died in a traffic accident.

Ubaldo Jiménez was mobilizing on a motorcycle on the 14th race with the 11th street of the municipality, where he hit a tree, according to the preliminary information provided by the community.

The inhabitants helped the singer and transferred him to the San Roque Hospital, where a few minutes later they reported his death.

Ubaldo Jiménez was recognized in the region for his singing in Vallenato music and for having emerged from the Association of Performers and Composers of El Copey, Asincop.

For this reason, his death sparked a shower of messages of solidarity with the relatives, who had to ask for financial assistance for the funeral expenses.

“He was a simple, humble man, full of infinite dreams to succeed in the music of our folklore, funny, disciplined partygoer and always eager to do better every day in the songs he sang,” recalled Roque Gullo, friend of the artist.

See also  There is intolerance on the part of the rector of the UCA, Julia Evelyn tells the truth

You may also like

Australian cricket team off-spinner Nathan Lyon out of...

Murdered José Florencio Hurtado in Chambacú, Sipí

1v1 brawl with Tier X ships

California Reparations Task Force Proposes $1.2 Million Payments...

The physical remand of the accused will be...

Trans woman was injured on 44th street in...

EQS News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Notice of...

World Cup Qualifying Round, Oman defeated by Netherlands

Scrap metal purchase in Velbert: Fast processing and...

A microscopic “Louis Vuitton” bag sold for $63,000...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy