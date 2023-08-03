Ubeimar plays it for Marlon

Using the Latin phrase “Pacta sunt servanda”, which translates as “contracts are to be fulfilled”, former governor Ubeimar Delgado said that his political organization, the Social Force, will honor the pact signed with Together we can do everything, the movement led by the councilor Fernando Tamayo.

As will be recalled, the agreement unites the vote of both organizations to promote the formula formed by Marlon Cubillos -of Together we can do everything- and Mauricio Delgado -of the Social Force-, to the Cali Council and the Valle Assembly, respectively.

Delgado stressed that Cubillos is the only candidate for the Cali Council that has the support of his organization.

“I honor my word by voting for Marlon Cubillos for the Cali Council, he is the only Social Force candidate for this corporation and our entire leadership is fully committed to achieving his election,” said Ubeimar Delgado.

“Councilman Juan Martín Bravo, deputy Shneider Rivas, former ambassador César Tulio Delgado, former congressmen Gustavo Padilla and Álvaro López and, of course, former senator Mauricio Delgado, as his formula for the Valle Assembly, are 100% with Marlon Cubillos”, added the ex-governor.

Initially, within the Social Force, the names of Diana Mayor Delgado and Mauricio Delgado Martínez had been defined as candidates for the Cali Council and the Valle Assembly, respectively, but since they were both nephews of Ubeimar Delgado, the leadership of the organization, beginning by the same ex-president, considered the formula inconvenient.

