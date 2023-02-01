The transport sector is one of the most benefited from the digital transformation that is currently perceived in Colombia. Thanks to these advances, citizens have one more alternative to request a transport service through their mobile device, as long as they have an internet connection. This trend has had an impact even on taxis, which have had to hybridly transfer their services to the digital ecosystem.

Recently, the Superintendence of Transportation seeks to file a bill that would restrict the operation of any transportation application in Colombia, if approved by the Congress of the Republic. Given this panorama, it is worth highlighting the figures provided by this union of technological platforms in the transport sector and which is the application preferred by Colombians.

Currently, the list is led by Cabify, an application that has two types of services as a differential aspect: one for companies and another for private users. This app has more than 2.5 million users in the country, receiving 138,355 new passengers from the Beat platform.

Another of the apps that Colombians use the most is Uber. Since its start of operations in the country in 2013, the application has collected around 2 million users and a total of 350 million trips. In addition, Uber registers more than 60,000 active drivers.

Free Taxis It is a platform that has been gaining strength, after the departure of several competitors in the market. This app has almost 2 million users and makes around 140,000 daily trips. It also has more than 65,000 drivers nationwide.

Behind these platforms is Pickup, an app that connects motorcycle drivers with users who need to travel faster. Picap has more than 1.5 million registered users who support 1,900 trips per month.