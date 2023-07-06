Home » Uber takes a break Page 1
After the Japanese investment bank Daiwa downgraded shares of the US transportation service provider Uber, the share lost some value a little later, but was also unable to escape the general downward pressure on the markets this week and is now trending downwards. The provisional high for the year remains at 43.87 US dollars, further discounts will prove useful after the price increase of the last few weeks in order to look for a long entry at a lower price level. The last major downward trend was already overcome in October 2022.

Spring highs in sight

