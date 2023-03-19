UBS will pay three billion Swiss francs in its own shares for the takeover of Credit Suisse (CS), as CS announced in the evening. The shareholders of the crisis bank should therefore receive one UBS share for 22.48 Credit Suisse shares. After intensive negotiations with the central bank, the financial supervisory authority and the government in Switzerland, a worsening of the banking crisis has been averted. The merger of CS and UBS is the most significant banking merger in Europe since the global financial crisis some 15 years ago. The two banks had been pushed by politicians and the supervisory authorities to merge.

Credit Suisse has lost the confidence of the financial markets, said Swiss President Alain Berset at a press conference scheduled at short notice. The takeover by UBS is the best solution to restore trust.

The heads of the two major Swiss banks and government representatives at the media conference on Sunday evening in Bern

“With the takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, a solution was found to ensure financial stability and protect the Swiss economy in this extraordinary situation,” said the Swiss central bank SNB. This contributes to the stability of the entire financial sector. The financial regulator Finma approved the takeover. Both banks could continue all business activities.

The goal: prevent a global banking crisis

State guarantees were a prerequisite for this mega deal. Therefore, the agreement includes a liquidity support of 100 billion Swiss francs for the merged banking giant. In order to reduce risks for UBS and to be able to bear potential losses, there are also state guarantees totaling CHF 9 billion. These measures will ensure that the banks have extensive liquidity available if necessary, according to the joint media conference of the central bank, financial regulator and government.

For Switzerland, it was primarily about protecting its own interests, said Finance Minister Karin Keller-Suter. In addition, however, a major global banking crisis had to be prevented. Therefore, a solution was sought in the greatest time pressure before the stock exchanges reopen on Monday.

rb/uh (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)