UCA professor says that all spending by gang members in prisons is an obligation of the State

UCA professor says that all spending by gang members in prisons is an obligation of the State

The economist and UCA professor, Julia Evelyn Martínez, expressed her discomfort because the captured gang members and their families have to bear the cost of food, clothing, and hygiene products.

For Martínez, the feeding of gang members in prisons should be covered by the State and not by the criminals who have caused mourning and pain to the families.

“Charging $150 per person incarcerated is an obligation and a responsibility of Penal Centers,” said the opposition member.

The UCA professor’s reaction comes after an international media outlet published an article questioning the Salvadoran State for not paying full support for captured gang members.

