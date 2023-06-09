Home » UCA would be involved in the alleged forced resignation of an economist confirmed by the opposition Alliance
UCA would be involved in the alleged forced resignation of an economist confirmed by the opposition Alliance

UCA would be involved in the alleged forced resignation of an economist confirmed by the opposition Alliance
Jun 08, 2023, 22:14 pm

The rumor circulates on social networks that the highest authorities of the UCA have demanded the resignation of the economist Julia Evelin Martínez, who confirmed the Alliance between ARENA and the FMLN for the upcoming 2024 elections.

“I have been able to confirm with at least 2 students from the UCA that there is outrage among the students of the economist who would arrive until June 30 of this year as a professor of the department (Faculty) of economics for the capabilities of the professional of the economy”, revealed the journalist Natan Vaquiz.

On the radio program La Tribu, the economist called the opposition political leaders “hypocrites and cowards” for denying that they had met to build an Alliance confirmed by El Faro.



