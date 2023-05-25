UCV Elections | Results of the first round will be obtained at dawn on Saturday

On Friday, May 26, the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) will choose its new authorities after 15 years. According to the university’s website, in the electoral process the rector, academic vice-rector, administrative vice-rector and secretary will be elected.

In total there are more than 600 positions that the teachers of the higher education institution hope to obtain. Among them: deans and candidates to the Appeals Council; faculty representatives before the University Council; faculty representatives before the Faculty Councils and School Councils.

In an interview, Jesús Mendoza, president of the Federation of University Centers (FCU-UCV), stated that voting will begin on Friday at 8:00 am and close at 7:00 pm. He also recalled that the results of the first round will be known on Saturday morning.

More than 220,000 people can participate in the UCV elections. “Remember that it is a totally autonomous process. It is carried out by the Electoral Commission of the UCV».

The UCV will choose its new rector among 7 candidates

Enrique López Loyo (doctor and doctor in Medical Sciences), Humberto Rojas (doctor in Physics), Amalio Belmonte (sociologist and Political Science), Rómulo Orta (sociologist and doctor in Social Sciences); Miguel Alfonzo (cellular biologist and doctor in Immunology), Paulino Betancourt (chemist and doctor in Physicochemistry) and Víctor Rago (anthropologist and doctor in Linguistics) will compete for the highest position of the UCV in two rounds. The first, tomorrow May 26, and then – Mendoza said – on June 3.

«The rector who is sworn in on July 14 must have the support of the entire university community. It is not that the university is going to change on July 14 when we have a new rector. He will begin a transition process and possibly the changes will be seen in the long term,” Mendoza said. In addition, the president of the FCU stressed the importance of teamwork to achieve the desired results at the university.

A happy and peaceful environment

During the closing of the campaign (which occurs 24 hours before the vote) the atmosphere in the UCV, according to Mendoza, was happy, transparent and peaceful. Well, in addition to holding elections after 15 years, “we are going to reaffirm the autonomy and democracy of our university,” he said for the station Circuit Successes.

He also stressed that the FCU participated constantly with the Electoral Commission. “We have been attentive and tomorrow we will be attentive to any irregularity and any process that may occur,” he said.

Regarding the voting process, the president of the FCU-UCV assured that in each faculty it will be monitored by electoral subcommittees, made up of teaching staff and students. In addition, he recalled that the protection will be in charge of the University’s Security Department; both at a general level and by faculty.

