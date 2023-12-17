Udine, 500 people march to say no to Gaza bombings – News

Around 500 people according to the Police Headquarters, over 700 according to the organisers, took part today in the demonstration organized in Udine by the Palestinian communities of Fvg and Veneto to say “stop the bombing of Gaza, the genocide and the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories “, as many of the banners and signs displayed by the participants read. The procession passed without incident through the streets of the center and various local associations joined the initiative, including the Udine University Union, Anpi, the National Association of Partisans of Italy, the provincial committee of Udine, Donne in Nero, Ospiti in arrival, Salam Ragazzi dell’Ulivo, Open Sinistra Fvg, Prc Udine.





“We asked Europe and Italy, our second homeland, to recognize the free state of Palestine – says the representative of the Palestinian Community in Fvg, Amer Hassan, who has been in Italy for 40 years – and we delivered a letter to the Prefecture: we ask to the Italian government to carry out its historic role as promoter and mediator of peace in the Middle East, taking action and committing itself in the EU and UN bodies to ensure that an immediate ceasefire is applied, that the population of the Gaza Strip is helped and that every action has been taken to stop the criminal hand of the settlers and the Israeli colonial army in the West Bank.” At least half of the demonstrators, according to the organizers, were representatives of the Palestinian communities of Fvg and Veneto, the latter led by President Khaled Al Zeer, and by representatives of the Islamic communities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Morocco. “However, we were very impressed the great participation of Italians”, commented Hassan.





Among the speeches was also that of the president of the Anpi of Udine, Antonella Lestani, who reiterated the association’s condemnation of “Israel’s very violent reaction to the Hamas attack, violence that does not stop, but rather spreads, thus peace dies : Stopping the spiral of hatred between the Israeli and Palestinian communities is essential to stopping the conflict.”



