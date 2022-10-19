“The situation in Borgo Stazione worries us, we have done everything possible and we will do even more but we need a greater effort and more determination on the part of the police to restore serenity to the citizens”.

Thus the mayor Pietro Fontanini who today, Wednesday 19 October, visited the local police station to show the solidarity of the municipal administration with the municipal administration after the wounding of an agent, shot in the knee while with some colleagues he had intervened to quell a fight between two bands of foreigners. Together with Fontanini were present the councilor Alessandro Ciani, the councilor Paolo Foramitti and the commander of the local police Eros Del Longo.