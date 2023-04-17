Udine, De Toni new mayor: ‘I won, the city has chosen to change’ – Friuli VG

The centre-left candidate Alberto Felice DeToniwins in Udine in the runoff challenge for the office of mayor, defeating the centre-right candidate Peter Fontaninioutgoing mayor.

“Udine has chosen to change. I can’t say that now we will roll up our sleeves to work because our sleeves have already been rolled up from the first day of this long electoral campaign,” said De Toni. It is “a result that rewards all the effort that our candidates have put into describing the Udine we want. A more beautiful, lively, attractive Udine. In a word, happier”, added De Toni. “From tomorrow we will be at work to start completing the composition of the junta and be immediately operational. We are already expected on April 25th, May 1st and a great commitment such as the national gathering of the Alpine troops and our availability and collaboration will be maximum” . De Toni thanked the voters and also the coalition of Ivano Marchiol, with whom an agreement was signed for the ballot. Thanks also to Fontanini: “He was a strong and loyal opponent whose behavior during the electoral campaign was always correct and respectful of the different positions I appreciated. I hope there are the conditions to work constructively for the good of the city now in the City Council”.

De Toni is supported by a centre-left coalition with Third Pole and civic lists and in the ballot he had the support of the M5s.

Alberto Felice De Toni, supported by the Democratic Party, Action-Italia Viva Renew Europe, De Toni mayor and Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra lists, was elected mayor of Udine in the run-off round with 18,576 votes, equal to 52.85 percent. The outgoing mayor, Pietro Fontanini, supported by the lists Fontanini mayor, Civic identity, Lega Fvg for Salvini premier, Brothers of Italy with Giorgia Meloni, Forza Italia and Unione di Centro, obtained 16,573 votes equal to 47.15 percent.

“De Toni won, I will oppose it in the city council. There is bitterness because the centre-right voters were missing from the ballot and we are certainly sorry for how things went, but there is also the satisfaction of leaving a Municipality with the accounts in super order and with many public works already underway. I hope that the new administration does not interrupt all this and that we go ahead with what we have planned”. This is the immediate comment of the outgoing mayor of Udine, Pietro Fontanini (League). To the newly elected mayor Alberto Felice De Toni, who has already invited the outgoing mayor to collaborate in the next municipal council, Fontanini replied “we are available, but the litmus test will be the next municipal budget of 2023, which is already ready to be implemented and which we hope they don’t want to upset”. The outgoing mayor finally said that “now the word goes to De Toni who will have to form the new junta”, then it will be up to us to “work hard in the opposition since the first municipal council”.

“Thanking Pietro Fontanini for what he has done, with commitment and passion, in these five years at the helm of the Municipality of Udine, I wish the newly elected mayor Alberto Felice De Toni a good job who will have the honor of governing the city”. So the governor Fedriga comments on the outcome of the ballot of the Udine municipal elections which awards the victory to Alberto Felice De Toni.