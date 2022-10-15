Home News Udine, demolition work has begun at the former Dormisch
News

Udine, demolition work has begun at the former Dormisch

by admin
Udine, demolition work has begun at the former Dormisch

The demolition work of the former Dormisch has begun in Udine. The Danieli Group expects to be able to start construction of the new ITS Malignani headquarters as early as January 2023 with the aim of completing the 25 million euro intervention in time for the start of the 2024-25 school year. A challenge against time that involves, on the bureaucratic and administrative front, also the Municipality (video productions Petrussi).

00:45

See also  It is rumored that Wang Yi was absent from the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Dinner, entered and left | Taiwan Strait situation | Pelosi

You may also like

The Sichuan delegation of the 20th National Congress...

Banner against Ignazio La Russa at the Colosseum:...

Hunan delegation held a plenary meeting Zhang Qingwei...

He dies while looking for mushrooms in Fonzaso

The Hunan delegation held a plenary meeting. Zhang...

Pnrr, tenders divided, doubling compared to 2021

Ivrea, stabs his friend with scissors on the...

A public meeting in Treviso in memory of...

Sunday, October 16 is the day of the...

Farewell to the electrician historian who recounted his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy