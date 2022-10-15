The demolition work of the former Dormisch has begun in Udine. The Danieli Group expects to be able to start construction of the new ITS Malignani headquarters as early as January 2023 with the aim of completing the 25 million euro intervention in time for the start of the 2024-25 school year. A challenge against time that involves, on the bureaucratic and administrative front, also the Municipality (video productions Petrussi).

00:45