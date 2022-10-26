The first public handshake between the former rector Alberto Felice De Toni and the leader of the Democratic Party, Alessandro Venanzi, came thanks to the meeting organized by Illumina to analyze the budget of the Municipality.

Since both have broken the delay by announcing that they are ready to run for the conquest of Palazzo D’Aronco, within the center left the count of who is with whom has started, an attempt to understand possible alliances and strategies in the race that will lead to progressive area to choose the candidate for mayor.

The handshake of Wednesday 26 October does not change the respective positions which on some issues, first of all the primary, remain distant, but which also rest on shared certainties starting from the awareness that the precondition for trying to oust the mayor Pietro Fontanini (if he decides to reapply) is to keep all the souls of the center-left united.

And so all the meetings, like the one on Wednesday, become an opportunity to look for common points and build a base to be expanded as much as possible along the path that will lead to the next administrative.

De Toni knows it well, expecting a move by the parties (“I have given my availability, now the ball is in the hands of the lists that I think are already talking, as far as I’m concerned this is the listening phase”) and also Venanzi, engaged in the internal “battle” of the Democratic Party which from the top of its 21% plays a fundamental role in the game.

The analysis of the budget is fundamental when it comes to managing public affairs, as highlighted by the economics professor Paolo Ermano who, thanks to the contribution of the manager of Palazzo D’Aronco, Lorenzo Agostini, illustrated the numbers of the Municipality for understand how the money is spent and whether it is true that “services cannot be improved because the budget does not allow it”. Taking a cue from other European municipalities, Ermano pointed out that in reality there would be resources to improve some services.

Many well-known faces in the room: from the former Pd Agostino Maio to the accountant Claudio Siciliotti, from the former trade unionist of the CISL, Roberto Muradore to the environmentalist Marino Visintini up to the councilor for the budget of the current council, Francesca Laudicina.

But the mayor Pietro Fontanini did not like the presence of some municipal employees at conferences and political initiatives. On Wednesday, a particularly critical post appeared on the Fb profile of the mayor: “In recent days, the thousand” bushes “of the Udine left are organizing meetings on various topics – or so we would like to believe – which, however, imply a single purpose : turn left to Palazzo D’Aronco.

So far nothing strange: they have not yet digested the defeat of 2018. What appears at least inelegant is that among the speakers and organizers of these debates there are recently retired executives and officials still serving in the administration of the Municipality of Udine ».

