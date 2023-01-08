Two thefts were reported in Udine. The thieves targeted an apartment in via Manzini and also the headquarters of a company in Largo dei Cappuccini.

The owners of the apartment, who returned from vacation in the late evening of Saturday 7 January, found a broken window.

Some silver ornaments were taken away by the criminals. There was no cash in the house. The theft would have been carried out between December 30 and January 7, when the owners were absent. The damage is yet to be quantified.

On the other hand, around 50 euros in cash disappeared from the company headquarters. Also in this case the coup was carried out between 30 December and 7 January and the modus operandi is the same.

It is not excluded that the same people may have acted considering that the company’s headquarters are located a short distance from the apartment.

The police intervened on the spot to carry out an inspection, and are carrying out investigations also with the help of video surveillance cameras installed in the area.