For the boys it was the first approach with a jet. For the teachers it was the fulfillment of a dream. A few days ago, the last of the aircraft made available to the school, the English Provost MK5 jet, was tested and switched on outside the hangar of the Malignani institute in Udine. The plane arrived in Udine thanks to an exchange, with the Udine school which sold an Aermacchi MB-326 to the Volafenice association in order to have the Provost MK5.

00:49