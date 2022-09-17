Home News Udine, the engines of the jet Provost turned on at Malignani: first test for students
News

Udine, the engines of the jet Provost turned on at Malignani: first test for students

by admin
Udine, the engines of the jet Provost turned on at Malignani: first test for students

For the boys it was the first approach with a jet. For the teachers it was the fulfillment of a dream. A few days ago, the last of the aircraft made available to the school, the English Provost MK5 jet, was tested and switched on outside the hangar of the Malignani institute in Udine. The plane arrived in Udine thanks to an exchange, with the Udine school which sold an Aermacchi MB-326 to the Volafenice association in order to have the Provost MK5.

00:49

See also  2022 Lunar New Year Holiday Arrangement Announcement Netizens: I feel it’s only been three days-Viewpoint·Observation-cnBeta.COM

You may also like

The hundred candles of the kindergarten in Cusighe....

Csc: possible impact on GDP from the gas...

Vengeance is a black satire on the cultural...

What should I pay attention to when the...

Paolo Conta is the new president of Confindustria...

Treviso, farmer rents the stable to immigrants: transformed...

The 8th National Agriculture and Meteorology Forum was...

Murder in Turbigo, shoot for a fight during...

On September 16, Shaanxi added 1 new local...

The Dolomites Pharmacy group does the shopping in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy