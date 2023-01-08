Without gas since 9 December, due to a fault in a pipeline. Fourteen families are waiting to see the problem resolved, willing to bear the costs of the repair: but, at the moment, there is no company able to take care of the intervention. It happens in via Anton Lazzaro Moro, in Udine: the spokesman for the residents, Cosimo Inglese, recounts the discomfort of families, forced to heat themselves with wood or electric stoves and resort to expedients to have hot water and to cook. (Video edited by Christian Seu)

01:39