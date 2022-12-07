Confindustria Udine inaugurated – Wednesday 7 December – the restored Tower of Santa Maria. The history of Friulian industry is long and full of innovation and successes: preserving its memory means making it the starting point for the future competitiveness of our business. For this reason, the “Showcase of Ingenuity” and “Impresa futuro” are born in the Tower of Santa Maria of Confindustria Udine. In the same place they meet, with an innovative multimedia exhibition, which offers an engaging immersive experience, the past, present and future of the local industry (Petrussi video productions).

