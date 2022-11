It is the latest initiative of the Udinese entrepreneur Raffaella Midolini (promoter of the award of the same name that combines art, renewable energy and sustainable development) who, at the end of October, left for the highest mountain range in the world with a goal. “Check if and how it was possible to carry out a cleaning operation of the Everest base camp, which in recent years I have read has become the highest open landfill in the world“

01:16