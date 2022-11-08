“One, two, three: turn up the volume in your head.” The refrain is spot on. After having crossed Cremonese and Lecce, squeezing only two draws, on the third attempt against a low-ranking team Udinese must try to increase the pace again in La Spezia, hoping to remain well connected to the Europe area during the very long stop that from next week he will put the Serie A championship into hibernation to make room for the World Cup.

And considering that the second trip in a row from here to the stop will be Saturday in Naples, against the unstoppable leaders, it is logical that the right opportunity is hopelessly that of tonight in Liguria.

Eighth four points from third place, Udinese risks breaking away, remaining suspended between the European train and the support positions, a “danger” that could extinguish enthusiasm and feed the unacceptable loop of a season that ended with 23 days left to dispute.

Package

The difficulties are linked to the contingent situation, to those absences that in recent weeks have gradually removed solutions from Andrea Sottil.

The latest injury, finally confessed by the person concerned via social media, concerns Jean-Victor Makengo who, after the inexplicable match he experienced from the bench against Lecce, came out in the open with a post on Instagram: “I gave my all to help my teammates as much as possible despite a physical problem that plagued me for some time, but now I need to rest to get back one hundred percent in 2023 », wrote Makengo without going into details, not even being hunted by WikiLeaks.

Definitely without “veils” the last part of the message: «I wish the team to return to victory soon, while I wish you all a good end of the year. See you soon on the pitch ». Hearts and responses from fans and teammates follow. From Deulofeu to Udogie, Ebosse, Ehizibue.

Choices

These are some of the names on the slingbar of Sottil who is studying the anti-Spice formation. For example, Udogie will be one of the absentees, like Becao. Lovric, on the other hand, will be back after the muscular “discomfort” he felt in Cremona.

Therefore the Venaria Reale coach could broadly re-propose the starting eleven that challenged Lecce, with one difference: Success and not Beto from the start alongside Deulofeu.

In this way Ehizibue would be back on the right wing with Pereyra on the other lane to frame a median made up of Samardzic, Walace and that “butterfly” Arslan.

But there is an alternative solution that should not be underestimated: in Nuytinck in defense with Ebosse advanced on the left wing and then the “Tucu” back on the right. –

