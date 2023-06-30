Udinese takes Zarraga, the Spaniard has signed a four-year contract – Friuli VG

The 24-year-old midfielder is a product of the Bilbao academy

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 29 – Udinese have announced the signing of Oier Zarraga, the 24-year-old Spanish midfielder, who will leave Athletic Bilbao tomorrow. He signed a four-year contract.



The midfielder, born on 4 January 1999 in Getxo in the Basque Country, began playing for Athletic as a child, completing the entire process of the youth sector reaching the second team with which he stood out in the 2019/20 season by scoring 5 goals in 28 Segunda Division games and earning the jump to the first team.



In the 2020/21 vintage he played the first 5 games with Athletic in La Liga but it was in the 21/22 season that he became the protagonist with the red and white, playing 37 games in all competitions (Liga, Supercopa and Copa del Rey) seasoned with a goal.



He confirms his centrality in the team in the season that has just ended, in which he collected 30 appearances with a goal scored in the Copa del Rey.



He can play in all positions in midfield. (HANDLE).



