Home » Udinese takes Zarraga, the Spaniard has signed a four-year contract – Friuli VG
News

Udinese takes Zarraga, the Spaniard has signed a four-year contract – Friuli VG

by admin
Udinese takes Zarraga, the Spaniard has signed a four-year contract – Friuli VG

The 24-year-old midfielder is a product of the Bilbao academy

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 29 – Udinese have announced the signing of Oier Zarraga, the 24-year-old Spanish midfielder, who will leave Athletic Bilbao tomorrow. He signed a four-year contract.

The midfielder, born on 4 January 1999 in Getxo in the Basque Country, began playing for Athletic as a child, completing the entire process of the youth sector reaching the second team with which he stood out in the 2019/20 season by scoring 5 goals in 28 Segunda Division games and earning the jump to the first team.

In the 2020/21 vintage he played the first 5 games with Athletic in La Liga but it was in the 21/22 season that he became the protagonist with the red and white, playing 37 games in all competitions (Liga, Supercopa and Copa del Rey) seasoned with a goal.

He confirms his centrality in the team in the season that has just ended, in which he collected 30 appearances with a goal scored in the Copa del Rey.

He can play in all positions in midfield. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  That's why GOLD is rising!: Why the price of gold could continue to rise in the future! - Video

You may also like

Xi Jinping made important instructions on party building...

Escape Johnny the gypsy, prosecutor asks for 15...

Washington sells military equipment to Taiwan for $440...

Bambuco Festival in San Juan and San Pedro,...

European Games: fencing, gold Italy foil team men...

Hyundai Rotem manufactures and supplies electric trains to...

Pereira gets to the round of 16 in...

When General Franco took advantage of religious occasions...

Chocó: supervision of early childhood care

Blitz against the ‘Ndrangheta, 68 precautionary measures carried...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy