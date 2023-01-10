“We have to score more goals for the chances we create and be more careful.” Andrea Sottil himself made it clear, already in the heat, after having collected the defeat against Juve, that the problem is linked to a double aspect.

If Udinese hasn’t won since last October 3rd – in the middle of nine league matches – it’s the fault of a team that doesn’t take full advantage of all the scoring chances (or underestimates them with happy plays in the finishing touches), but also of a defense that has not been able to make a real leap in quality.

The data that confirms this analysis is numerical. In the first 17 rounds of Serie A, Sottil’s team underscored 11 times. An enormous amount, considering that three other times the match ended 0-0 (with Salernitana, Lazio and Cremonese) and that therefore there are only three seasonal advantages for the bianconeri, against Milan, Fiorentina and Roma, matches that brought 6 points in the standings, considering in the opening round at San Siro then the reigning Italian champions managed to overturn the result.

Something that Udinese also managed well between August and the beginning of October, when the team managed to come back and turn the match against Monza, Sassuolo, Inter and Verona for 12 of the current 25 points in the standings. In the following nine days, for a still open series – alas – Udinese collected only 6 points, always going behind in the score except in two of the three goalless draws already mentioned (with Lazio and Cremonese).

At a disadvantage with Turin, Naples and Juventus (three knockouts), at a disadvantage with Atalanta, Lecce, Spezia and Empoli, races then straightened out with four “X’s”. In short, beyond the perpetrators of the naps (among which the placid Ebosse stands out), in defense the accounts do not add up.

Perhaps this is also why the latest market rumors concern defenders. And not exactly gods teen-agers. To numerically replace Bram Nuytinck, who ended up at Sampdoria, Gino Pozzo is looking for a community centre-back, such as the Scotsman Ryan Porteous, 23 years of Hibernian, a club which, however, does not seem to want to settle for half a million euros in compensation, despite the fact that his player has a contract expiring in June, when he could be released for free and, perhaps, of interest to Watford’s “relatives”. Watford has already benefited from the loan of the Brazilian Matheus Martins, a striker taken from Fluminense and registered with Udinese who in this way has used his last “spot” for non-EU players (at most two per season).

So the defender must now arrive from the EU, or have a double passport in his pocket, like Facundo Garces, Argentine from Colon, also 23 years old, right-footed central assisted by the giant Wasserman, the same agency as Nuytinck and Ismaila Sarr, the big of Watford with whom Pozzo is coming to terms due to the lack of desire to play in the English Serie B.