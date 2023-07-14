UE San Vicente de Paul, held a ceremony of incorporation of Neo Bachilleres

CEREMONY. –

The Community of Daughters of Charity of the city of Riobamba, the administrative, teaching and service staff, held the incorporation ceremony of the Neo Bachilleres – promotion 2022-2023, with the presence of authorities, parents and citizens in general .

Ceremony of incorporation of the Neo Bachilleres – Promotion 2022 – 2023.

The speech of order was in charge of Concepción Carrión, director of the Educational Unit “San Vicente de Paul” who stated; “You, dear young people, have been an example of responsibility and courage. Now it is in your hands to take them to the top and put into practice all the knowledge imparted by your teachers based on the principles and values ​​of the Patron Saint Vincent de Paul. Always remember that success it is achieved with sacrifice and courage, never forget the morning prayers so that the Virgin with open hands may always accompany you”….the director highlighted.

Subsequently, Paulina Velasco, secretary of the institution, was in charge of reading the graduation certificate, after the imposition of mortarboards and delivery of titles to the neo-bachilleres by the members of the Honorable Executive Council of the educational institution.

Finally, Wilfrido Castelo, father of the institution, made the toast in honor of the neo-bachilleres indicating that; “Graduation is just the first step into a future filled with endless possibilities.”

It is worth mentioning that Gabriela Flores was nominated as the best graduate of the 2022-2023 promotion, who in her speech thanked the authorities, teachers and parents for the collaboration provided in her student life, to fulfill one more stage of her lives, “Perhaps we will forget a class that our teachers taught us, but we will never forget the kind of teachers they were,” he said.