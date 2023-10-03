UEFA allows Russian youth teams again

A flag from UEFA. (Armin Rauthner/IMAGO/GEPA pictures)

UEFA now says: It is unfair for young people if they are not allowed to take part. Young people in Russia cannot help the war. But the youth teams are not allowed to carry the Russian flag at the games. And they are not allowed to sing the Russian national anthem. In addition, there are no UEFA games in Russia.

UEFA also says: The ban on adult teams from Russia remains. You are not allowed to take part in the competitions.

Ukraine and Poland have criticized UEFA’s decision. They say: We won’t play in the football games with Russia. The countries Denmark, Sweden and Great Britain also do not want to take part in the games with Russia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

