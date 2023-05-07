Home » Uffenheim | Transporter becomes independent
News

Uffenheim | Transporter becomes independent

by admin
Uffenheim | Transporter becomes independent

There were some traffic obstructions in Welbhausen near Uffenheim last afternoon. A pickup truck was to blame. He had suddenly become self-employed. The van had been parked in a street. Due to a lack of security, he then rolled off. He rolls backwards down the street onto the embankment leading to the main street. There he stops. Because the embankment in the area is very sloping, the van threatened to tip over onto the main road. The Uffenheim volunteer fire brigade came and secured the van until the towing company came. Fortunately, no people were injured in the action. There was no further damage either.

See also  Chaoyang District will add 4,980 degrees, and more than 30,000 new degrees of various types will be added during the 14th Five-Year Plan_Compulsory Education_Middle and Elementary Schools_冰雪

You may also like

Koščová and Špiner: Two hearts that are good...

Massacre in Texas leaves 8 dead

The 10 best books on Nilde Iotti –...

The disgraceful fall of Eduard Heger and the...

More than 55 soldiers are looking for the...

Region-Carabinieri agreement, Councilor Saiu meets General Gargaro: “Commitment...

French writer Philippe Sollers has died

Colombia would have the first offshore wind project...

Italy-Tunisia cooperation in the fight against the criminal...

The gender pay gap extends the career and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy