Uffenheim | Transporter becomes independent

There were some traffic obstructions in Welbhausen near Uffenheim last afternoon. A pickup truck was to blame. He had suddenly become self-employed. The van had been parked in a street. Due to a lack of security, he then rolled off. He rolls backwards down the street onto the embankment leading to the main street. There he stops. Because the embankment in the area is very sloping, the van threatened to tip over onto the main road. The Uffenheim volunteer fire brigade came and secured the van until the towing company came. Fortunately, no people were injured in the action. There was no further damage either.

