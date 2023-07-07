UFOA B U-20: Nigeria forfeit a perfect scenario for junior sparrowhawks to emulate their elders from 2011

It is this Friday, July 07 that the UFOA-B U-20 2023 edition tournament opens its doors in Côte d’Ivoire. Already qualified for the semi-finals after the withdrawal of Nigeria, Togo is sharpening its weapons to face Benin on July 14 to determine the classification of Pool B. And as a duty of memory, many observers are trying to reconcile this situation of Togo to that of the UFOA tournament in 2011 which saw the sparrowhawks lift the trophy in front of Nigeria in Abeokuta.

In 2011 during the second edition of the UFOA tournament, after the withdrawal of Senegal and Gambia, Pool B in which Togo was housed was reduced to two teams. To determine the classification of the group, the organizers had decided that Togo and Ghana meet back and forth. Thus, after their defeat in the first leg 1 goal against 2, Togo had finally managed to grab first place by winning the return by the same score before winning on penalties 4 shots against 3. In the semi-finals, the hawks had eliminated Liberia before winning the final against Nigeria 3 goals against 2.

The UFOA-B U-20 tournament which started this Friday on Ivorian soil will not see the full group B since Nigeria has announced its withdrawal. A situation that benefits Togo and Benin who suddenly get their tickets for the semi-finals. It is then up to determine the first of group B. To this end, Togo and Benin will face each other on July 14th. One wonders if this is the right year for the Togolese juniors to win the title. Since at the start of the 2011 scenario which saw the Togolese locals lift the cup, it was against a neighboring country (Ghana) that Togo had started its journey and it was in group B that Togo was housed. Will the Togolese juniors imitate their elders by going for the Grail. All in all the band at Ametokodo Messan King is expected